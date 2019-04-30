ENRIGHT, JOHN "JACK" JOSEPH ANTHONY Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 95. He was surrounded by loved ones and in the thoughts of those who could not be present. He lived his faith, loved his family and was full of gratitude. Predeceased by his beloved wife Helen Therese (nee St. Marie) and his parents John and Sarah "Sadie" Leona Enright. He leaves his children Vincent (Debra), Joseph (Peggy), Robert (Jody), Lindsey and Lee Anne (George) with tears and smiles. He was a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jack will be greatly missed by many extended family members, friends and his "fans" Delia, Lisa and the Able Living girls who supported his independence. Jack proudly served his country in the Army during WWII and was a living example and inspiration to the friends of Bill W. for almost 50 years. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers at 4:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 287 Plains Road E., Burlington, on Friday, May 3rd at 10 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Reception to follow. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Good Shepherd in Hamilton would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2019