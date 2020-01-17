Home

Highland Park Funeral Centre
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
BARR, JOHN JOSEPH Proud owner and well known for the Sunnyside Taxi Company in Toronto Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Edith Ellen "Betty" (nee Meades) for 71 wonderful years. Devoted father of the late Frederick, Cindy, Joel (Judi) and Scott (Adrienne). Adored grandfather of Jesse Fletcher (Amy), Ryan Fletcher (Lisa), Mark Fletcher (Ashley), Brittany Hutchines (Joel), Hailey Lawrie (Drew), Chase (Jessica) and Emily. Cherished great-grandfather of Anna, Abby, Austin, Nash, Dalton, Kinley, Oliver, Fyfe, Hendrix, Tait and Halen. Dear brother of the late Bert, the late Gord, and Margaret Vesik. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Reception in the Highland Park Funeral Centre. In memory of John, and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Parkinson Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandpark funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 17, 2020
