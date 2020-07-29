1/
JOHN JOSEPH EVANOFF
EVANOFF, JOHN JOSEPH It is with great sadness the family of John Joseph Evanoff announce his peaceful passing, on July 21, 2020, in his 84th year. Born August 5, 1936. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Ursula Evanoff, loving father to his children Richard, Catherine, Michael and Robert and dad to Christopher and Scott Ford. Loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Loved dearly by sister Helen Bondi and his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Stanley Evanoff, siblings Teddy, Mary and Stella. Friends and Family will be received at the Ward Funeral Home "Brampton" Chapel (52 Main Street S., Brampton), on August 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. With the current COVID restrictions, please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneral home.com to RSVP your attendance for the visitation. Donations in Mr. Evanoff's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke, Kidney or Canadian Cancer Society Foundations.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
