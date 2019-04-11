GOGGIN, John Joseph May 11, 1959 - April 1, 2019 Passed away on April 1, 2019. Predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen Goggin. Brother of Eileen Poirier (John), the late Mike Goggin (Ruth). Beloved Uncle to Brett, Craig, Kerry, Michael, Mark. Friends may call at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph GOGGIN.
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019