IHNAT, JOHN JOSEPH January 24, 1936 - September 27, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Joseph Ihnat on September 27, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 61 years to Martha and loving father to Dr. John Ihnat. Brother to the late Michael (Gloria). He loved to joke, was a friend to all dogs, and adored our parrot Sunshine. Due to COVID, a private mass and funeral was held on October 1, 2020. If desired, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.