Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN JOSEPH LOWE. View Sign Obituary

LOWE, JOHN JOSEPH Always full of surprises, John was suddenly taken from us on June 12, 2019. With his wife Kara-Lynne by his side, caring for him through recent health issues, John passed at home surrounded by all his comforts and guitars. Peace is with him now, at rest with his mom, dad and brother. He will be missed by many: sisters Ann (Bob), Lynn (Pat) and Reine (John); brother-in-law Paul (Kim) McInnes; adoring nephews and nieces: Adam Slater, Laura Slater, Bryan Slater, Michael (Cassie) McDonald, Kyle (Laura) McDonald, Kelly (Kyle) Caissie, Sam and Duncan McInnes; grand nephews and nieces: Jackson, Ava, Lucas, Bennett and Ella. Loving life, Johnny lived large. A big kid at heart, and a man of many talents, he was an avid golfer, musician, skier, snow fort builder and so much more. He had an innate ability to make you feel like you were the only person in the room. He will forever be remembered as an amazing brother, uncle, friend and husband. John was also a true lifelong friend, with many strong relationships that lasted from his youth throughout his life. John never lost touch with the people who mattered most to him. With his decades of experience in finance, John was well known in the financial community. Join us for "All that is John", a celebration of life, on our rooftop August 17th, (300 Manitoba St. at 2 p.m. RSVP

LOWE, JOHN JOSEPH Always full of surprises, John was suddenly taken from us on June 12, 2019. With his wife Kara-Lynne by his side, caring for him through recent health issues, John passed at home surrounded by all his comforts and guitars. Peace is with him now, at rest with his mom, dad and brother. He will be missed by many: sisters Ann (Bob), Lynn (Pat) and Reine (John); brother-in-law Paul (Kim) McInnes; adoring nephews and nieces: Adam Slater, Laura Slater, Bryan Slater, Michael (Cassie) McDonald, Kyle (Laura) McDonald, Kelly (Kyle) Caissie, Sam and Duncan McInnes; grand nephews and nieces: Jackson, Ava, Lucas, Bennett and Ella. Loving life, Johnny lived large. A big kid at heart, and a man of many talents, he was an avid golfer, musician, skier, snow fort builder and so much more. He had an innate ability to make you feel like you were the only person in the room. He will forever be remembered as an amazing brother, uncle, friend and husband. John was also a true lifelong friend, with many strong relationships that lasted from his youth throughout his life. John never lost touch with the people who mattered most to him. With his decades of experience in finance, John was well known in the financial community. Join us for "All that is John", a celebration of life, on our rooftop August 17th, (300 Manitoba St. at 2 p.m. RSVP [email protected] ). All are welcome to share music, stories, pictures and videos for a day to remember the wonder that was Johnny Lowe. I hear your voice 'cross a frozen lake a voice from the end of a leaf ... At the lonely end of the rink, you and me - The Tragically Hip Rock on Satchmo! Published in the Toronto Star on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close