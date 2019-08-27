PERRONE, JOHN JOSEPH Peacefully, at Villa Forum Long Term Care, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Michelina (Melly). Adored father of John, Michelle (Paul) and Denise Martin (Louis). Loving grandfather of Elise and Marlayna, Daniel and Tanner. Great-grandfather of Jeremiah, Elijah, Alyiah and Lincoln, and loving companion of Dina. Thanks to all staff at Villa Forum for their care and support. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Wednesday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation, Abbey Retreat Centre or the . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019