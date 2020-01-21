Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN PIRES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN JOSEPH "JOSE" PIRES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN JOSEPH "JOSE" PIRES Obituary
PIRES, JOHN JOSEPH "JOSE" Passed away at Parkview Nursing Centre, Hamilton, on January 17, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Angela (nee Pegado). Son of the late Antonio Jose Francisco Caetano Pires and the late Ermelinda Esmeralda de Souza Proenca. Brother of Professor Sarto, late Fr. Mario and late Avita/late Luis da Rosa. Loving father of Elma (James), Derek (Chrislyn), Elroy (Judy) and Selwyn (Theresa). Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Alex, Matthew, Tony, Denzel and David. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Saturday, January 25, 2020, starting at noon and followed by a Funeral Service at 1 p.m., in the Chapel with a reception to follow. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on February 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. For those who wish, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -