PIRES, JOHN JOSEPH "JOSE" Passed away at Parkview Nursing Centre, Hamilton, on January 17, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Angela (nee Pegado). Son of the late Antonio Jose Francisco Caetano Pires and the late Ermelinda Esmeralda de Souza Proenca. Brother of Professor Sarto, late Fr. Mario and late Avita/late Luis da Rosa. Loving father of Elma (James), Derek (Chrislyn), Elroy (Judy) and Selwyn (Theresa). Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Alex, Matthew, Tony, Denzel and David. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Saturday, January 25, 2020, starting at noon and followed by a Funeral Service at 1 p.m., in the Chapel with a reception to follow. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on February 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. For those who wish, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020