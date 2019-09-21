Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN JOSEPH STAPLES. View Sign Obituary

STAPLES, JOHN JOSEPH April 10, 1960 - September 13, 2019 John passed at Mineral Springs Hospital, Banff Alberta in palliative care after six and a half months with cancer. Beloved son to Mary Margaret Staples (nee McManus) and Frank Edward Staples (2017), loving partner to Josée Richard. He is survived by 8 brothers and sisters: Catherine, Tom (Maureen), Bruce (Heather), Ann Marie, Mary Chris, Chris (Diane), Jim (Jo-Anne), Rob (Tracy). He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Aunt June Staples, cousins, and countless friends. His love of the outdoors was infectious, and he lived a great life in Banff. His kind and generous heart attracted beautiful people (and dogs!) into his life. His spirit, generosity and magnanimous smile will be greatly missed. John asked that people remember him while enjoying the activities they shared with him, whether it be skiing, hiking, biking, canoeing, skating, curling or just hanging out. Should anyone want to make a donation of some sort, he suggested supporting the Palliative Care Society of the Bow Valley.

