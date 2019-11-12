Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN JUDSON BUCKNAM. View Sign Obituary

BUCKNAM, JOHN JUDSON John Judson Bucknam passed away peacefully, on November 9, 2019, due to cancer-related complications. John was born on March 2, 1953, the beloved only son of Russel Carman Bucknam and Aileen Eleanor Bucknam (both deceased). He graduated from Queens University Law School in 1978, and was called to the Ontario bar in 1980. After graduation, John went on to be the executive director of the Public Accountants Council of Ontario for 10 years, prior to joining the law practice of Greening & Associates, which he later acquired. A pioneer and leader in the gay professional community, he continued his law practice in two locations (Ajax and Toronto) until his death. He is survived by his partner Paul and dear friends, Patricia, Michel and Marilyn, and many other close friends, and a number of "nieces" and "nephews" of the next generation. A man with a huge heart, John also adored his dogs, Terry and Lucy. Service at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto at 115 Simpson Avenue will take place on Saturday, November 16th, at 3 p.m., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, John would appreciate any donation to the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto or The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

