KAMSTRA, JOHN (JAN) Passed away on September 11, 2019 in his home near Tottenham at the age of 80. He was surrounded by his family after a heroic 7-year battle with his health. John was beloved husband for 57 years with Marilyn Kamstra (nee Menton), loving father of Kathy Kamstra (Laurie Lloyd), Kelly Kamstra (Greg Collins), Sandra Kamstra (Jay Llewellyn), Julie Law (Simon Law), and John Kamstra. He was an adored 'Papa' of Joe (Racheal), Isabel, Patrick, Lily, Christopher, Sophie, and Carman, and will be remembered fondly by his brother-in-law Bob Menton. He will be sadly missed by his many siblings: late brother Sytste, (Jannie), Riek (Bill), Frank (Tena), Harry (Lene), Pat (Henk), Jake (Mary), Ray, Mike (Pam), Piet (Rose). The family extends a special thank you to Marnee Wilson 'Urban Angel of St. Michael's Hospital', Rachel and Barb of St. Elizabeth Nurses, and Dr. Richard Nishikawa, for all their exceptional care. A Celebration of John's life will take place in early October, with a date and time still to be determined. Please check for details at www. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com as they become available. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to either Matthew's House Hospice in Alliston, or St. Michael's Hospital in memory of John.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019