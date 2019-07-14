Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN KAPOSY. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

John was a lifelong educator, even after he retired as a Superintendent of Education with the Toronto Catholic School Board. Passionate and deeply committed to students, teachers, principals and the ways and means of learning, he helped create a new model of schools in Hamilton, implemented at St. Daniel's. Coming to Toronto as the youngest superintendent at that time he fostered his work in curriculum and special education development, leaving a lasting mark which culminated in an award from the school board. His next love, or second career, was his devotion to the game of golf. He embraced this with similar fervour, heading up a "Bogey Tour", that brought many retired educators and friends together for "Monday Golf", wherever the "drive" would take them. Deep friendships were nourished along the way that helped us all through losses and difficult periods. John loved his family intensely. With his first wife, Carol, he had four amazing children: Lisa, Kristine, Carolyn and Steve. Grandchildren: Matthew, Georgia, Grace, Katy, Ella and Evie followed. John and Mary Jane, his second wife of 37 years, would like to thank Kris, Evie and Ella; his brother, Joe and wife, Sheila; our close friends - you know who you are - and the doctors who made John feel cared for through his last, hardest challenge of cancer. Dear John, you were loved by legions and will be missed forever. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., Toronto, (west of Royal York Rd.), on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

