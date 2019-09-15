KASTELIC, John 1936 - 2019 The Kastelic family sadly announces the death of John on September 11, 2019. John is survived by his wife, Neza and his sons Ivan (Anna Marie) and Tony (Debra). John was predeceased by his daughter Marta and his brothers, Frank, Victor and Joe and sister Maria Mlkar. John's sly humour and steady hand will be greatly missed. Visitation will take place from 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Ridley Funeral Home (3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W.). The funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal (739 Browns Ln., Etobicoke), at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 19th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Diabetes Canada, Heart & Stroke or Dom Lipa Retirement Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 15, 2019