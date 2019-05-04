Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN "JACK" KELLY. View Sign Obituary

KELLY, JOHN "JACK" Jack was born in 1924 in Windsor, Ontario, younger brother to Stewart Lyle Kelly. Jack passed away at the age of 95, in Etobicoke. Beloved husband of Bernice (nee Ansell) for 72 years. Loving father to Rick (predeceased), daughters Deb Fletcher, Lisa Maunder, Jenn Ostrowski and their families. Grandpa of 8 and great-grandpa of 4. He joined the Canadian Navy at age 20 and was deployed to serve in WWII. Jack was very proud of his service in the Navy and loved to share stories and photos of his ships and MTB boats. After the war, he obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Western University in London, Ontario. His passion was the game of golf and he was longtime member of the Markland Woods Golf and Country Club and enjoyed being part of a very special "foursome". Jack spent his last few years with his wife at the Westbury LTC. Dad had a peaceful passing, experiencing good health till the last week of his life. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service has been held. Many thanks to Veterans Affairs Canada for their ongoing support. Donations in memory of Jack can be made through Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign (GCWCC), specifically to Vets Canada Charity.



