|
|
YURCHUK, JOHN KENETH 1952 – 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce that Ken passed away on February 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Jill McLean, his wife, was by his side. Ken will be greatly missed by Jill, his wife of 27 years, their son Lauchlin, and Ken's son, Jamie and daughter, Dawn from a previous marriage, and his grandchildren. Ken will be missed by Jill's family, who have been so supportive over the past months. Ken is survived by his brother Bob (Joan) and sisters, Annette, Yvonne, and Janice. Ken was predeceased by his parents John and Agnes and his brother Rick (Patti). Ken was raised in Atikokan, Ontario, in 1952, and worked in the northern mining community before moving to Toronto, where he met Jill while working at Baycrest Centre. Ken went on to enjoy a career in facilities management working at the Art Gallery of Ontario, the YMCA, and the Woodbine Racetrack. Ken was an avid reader and spent much of his time engaged in the political and democratic process, both federally and provincially. We are grateful to the staff at Trillium Hospital and Dorothy Ley Hospice for their wonderful support to Ken, Jill and the family. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in March.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020