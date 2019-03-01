Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN KENNETH FREDERICK SELBY. View Sign

SELBY, JOHN KENNETH FREDERICK December 29, 1970 - February 26, 2019 It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the sad news that our dear Johnny has passed away. Those of you who knew John knew him as many things: a brilliant storyteller, an epic dancer, a comedian, a wrestler, a fisherman, an avid reader, a builder, a chef and food connoisseur and, most importantly, a friend who, despite many challenges, never lost that mischievous twinkle in his eye. We are heartbroken. John leaves in sadness his mother Judy Selby (née Marshall), father John Selby, siblings Mark (Theresa Dillon), Susan (Tommy McCullagh), Erica (Scott Malone), Stephanie and Mark D. (Jen Anderson), nephews Jack, Matthew, Michael, Graham and Owen and countless relatives and friends. We will miss the fun and laughter. Visitation and service to be held Sunday, March 3rd at the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. Visitation 12-2 p.m. Service at 2 p.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in John's honour to the Toronto Star's Fresh Air Fund.

1939 Lawrence Avenue East

Scarborough , ON M1R 2Y8

