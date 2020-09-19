MARSHALL, JOHN KENNETH It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of John Kenneth Marshall on September 13, 2020, at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, with family at his side. John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay (nee Swain), his children David (Denise), Elaine (Jack Bridgman) and Ian (Susan), his grandchildren Kyle (Rebecca), Kristyn (Hugh), Danielle (Connor), Victoria, Thomas, and Spencer, as well as his great-grandchild Henry. John also leaves behind his brother-in-law Loring Swain (Marion), nieces Wendy Walker (Russell), Kerry Moynagh (David), Sandra Boyer (Travis), and nephews Stephen Swain, Shawn Swain. Born in January 1925 in Brampton, Ontario, to Helen and David Marshall, John spent his childhood years with his younger brother Bob (Lois), working at his father's general store and in the Dale's greenhouses. He also enjoyed fishing in the Credit River and spending time around the family farm outside town. Following graduation from high school, John joined the Canadian Army as a member of the Lorne Scots and was in Europe as part of the occupation force. Upon his return to Canada, John attended Queen's University where he discovered his passion for teaching. John taught high school science and chemistry for 35 years, first at Shelburne, Markdale and then Stouffville District Secondary School. He met Kay, a fellow teacher, at Stouffville High. They married and raised their family together in the town. Whether teaching or parenting, he approached life with a sense of playfulness and humour; his students would recall his unique approach to demonstrating chemistry experiments in the classroom. He enjoyed watching hockey, baseball and golf, which he also played into his late 80's, enjoying many rounds with his kids over the years. In his later years, John enjoyed the company of his grandchildren often taking them to the mini putt course. John served as an elder and treasurer for many years at St. James Presbyterian Church in Stouffville. While Alzheimer's disease precipitated a slow decline in John's health, his humour always shone through. Special thanks to the staff, volunteers and his caregivers at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for the care and compassion provided to John over the past few years. The family has decided to forgo visitation and a service at this time due to the current circumstances. Donations to the Canadian Alzheimer Society or the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre are appreciated.



