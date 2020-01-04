|
PAYNE, JOHN KENNETH (KEN) Affectionately known as Jake, Dad and Poppa On December 31, 2019, Ken passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, ON. After a short stay at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, he decided he didn't want to stick around for the 2020 New Year's Eve celebration. Ken was born in London, ON in 1929, where in 1951, he married his now deceased (1999) childhood sweetheart Marilyn J. (Dede) Payne (nee Craig). He is survived by his loving children Craig (Mary Sherbowich), Ian (Viki Reynolds) and Steacy (Ed Wilson), along with his much loved grandchildren, Ivan Charles Payne (Claire), Morgon Alexandra Payne (Bob), Stephanie Steacy Payne (Brian) and Marcus Alexander O'Leary. His favourite great-grandson Ronan Bear Payne brought him great joy. Ken is also survived by his brother Ronald A. Payne (Karen), from London, ON. Ken was strong-willed, witty and analytical, with a passion for education. He loved a good story and was never shy to express his opinion. Although Ken was modest about his own considerable accomplishments, he was the first to share the accomplishments of his loved ones. His generosity fueled his huge heart. He easily made friends both at home and all over the world, as he visited many continents throughout his travels. Ken will be missed, but fondly remembered by anyone whose lives he touched during his 90-year walkabout. A small private family memorial will be held in Ken's honour. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks for the support of friends around us. We would also like to thank the staff at Riverwood Seniors Retirement Home, Stevenson Memorial Hospital and Matthews House Hospice for their kindness and support. If desired, in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to Matthews House in Alliston or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020