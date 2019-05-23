Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. JOHN KIMBALL KERR. View Sign Obituary

KERR, DR. JOHN KIMBALL In Loving Memory Passed away peacefully, at Haliburton Hospital, on Monday, May 20, 2019. Predeceased by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 55 years, Madge (née Campbell). Dear father to John and his wife, Jocelyne, Lynda and her husband, Dave (Saracino) and Bill and his wife, Lisa. Predeceased by his cherished twin brother, Jim and older brother, David. Survived by his younger brother, Bill. John's love will be missed by his dedicated companion of seven years, Claudette Dupuis. John's affection, generosity and sense of humor will be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Christie (Adam Santucci), Steven, Ryan, J.J., Loretta, Alexandra and Beverley, as well as his adored great-grandson, River and his many nieces and nephews. John was a prominent dentist in Scarborough, Ontario, for more than 37 years. His generous, charitable spirit was dedicated to both The Rotary Club of Scarborough and The Rotary Club of Minden. John was an avid golfer who played the game for many years at Scarborough Golf & Country Club and Blairhampton Golf Club, as well as at his favorite Maple Leaf Estates in Port Charlotte, Florida. In his younger years, John's athleticism brought him and his twin, Jim, to Bridlewood Squash Club, where they both fulfilled their love of the game of Squash with good friends for many years. John was also a passionate runner, skier, wood carver and hunter for many years. For the past several years, John has enjoyed spending time in Shediac, New Brunswick, with Claudette and her family, but his very favorite place on Earth was always at his home on Mountain Lake in Minden, which he graciously shared with family and friends over many memorable years. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors at Haliburton Hospital for the dignity, compassion and care they bestowed upon John while in their care. Friends are invited to visit the family at the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., 127 Bobcaygeon Rd., P.O. Box 427, Minden K0M 2K0, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Service to Celebrate John's life at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow at the Red Umbrella Inn, 1075 Red Umbrella Rd., Minden. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial donations may be made to the Volunteer Dental Outreach for Haliburton County (VDO). Romans 8:18 "I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us." www.gordonmonk

KERR, DR. JOHN KIMBALL In Loving Memory Passed away peacefully, at Haliburton Hospital, on Monday, May 20, 2019. Predeceased by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 55 years, Madge (née Campbell). Dear father to John and his wife, Jocelyne, Lynda and her husband, Dave (Saracino) and Bill and his wife, Lisa. Predeceased by his cherished twin brother, Jim and older brother, David. Survived by his younger brother, Bill. John's love will be missed by his dedicated companion of seven years, Claudette Dupuis. John's affection, generosity and sense of humor will be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Christie (Adam Santucci), Steven, Ryan, J.J., Loretta, Alexandra and Beverley, as well as his adored great-grandson, River and his many nieces and nephews. John was a prominent dentist in Scarborough, Ontario, for more than 37 years. His generous, charitable spirit was dedicated to both The Rotary Club of Scarborough and The Rotary Club of Minden. John was an avid golfer who played the game for many years at Scarborough Golf & Country Club and Blairhampton Golf Club, as well as at his favorite Maple Leaf Estates in Port Charlotte, Florida. In his younger years, John's athleticism brought him and his twin, Jim, to Bridlewood Squash Club, where they both fulfilled their love of the game of Squash with good friends for many years. John was also a passionate runner, skier, wood carver and hunter for many years. For the past several years, John has enjoyed spending time in Shediac, New Brunswick, with Claudette and her family, but his very favorite place on Earth was always at his home on Mountain Lake in Minden, which he graciously shared with family and friends over many memorable years. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors at Haliburton Hospital for the dignity, compassion and care they bestowed upon John while in their care. Friends are invited to visit the family at the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., 127 Bobcaygeon Rd., P.O. Box 427, Minden K0M 2K0, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Service to Celebrate John's life at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow at the Red Umbrella Inn, 1075 Red Umbrella Rd., Minden. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial donations may be made to the Volunteer Dental Outreach for Haliburton County (VDO). Romans 8:18 "I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us." www.gordonmonk funeralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close