KIRKLAND, JOHN "CRAIG" July 4, 1943 - March 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 75, leaving behind his son Scott and his partner Denise James, grandsons Dhillon and Nathanael, brothers Allan (Carolee) and David (late BA). Will be missed by his nieces and nephews Karen, Christine, Tracey, Lisa and Drew. Funeral will be held on Friday, April 5th at 1 p.m. at Simple Alternatives in Pickering, 1057 Brock Road. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Girls Inc. of Durham (www.girlsinc-durham.org).
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN "CRAIG" KIRKLAND.
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
(905) 686-5589
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019