1/1
JOHN KITAMURA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KITAMURA, JOHN John Kitamura, beloved husband of Ki, passed away on September 30, 2020, just days before celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary. John was the loving father of Kelly (Stephen) and the late Karla, whose passing in 1995 was a devastating loss. He was the proud grandfather of Katherine Bearne and Christopher Bearne, and he never hesitated to praise their many achievements in their scholastic or athletic endeavours. Big brother John is survived by sisters Gail (Tom) and Linda and brother Brian (Lori). He is also survived by nephews and nieces Michael, Dean, Erin (Dwayne), and Jenna (Jeremy), as well as great-nephews and great-nieces Jackson, Elorie, Caitlyn and Maddox. He was predeceased by his parents, Takaaki and Misako, and sister Terrie. He will be dearly missed by his sister-in-law Mary Adachi. An avid sportsman, John enjoyed the camaraderie of his friends who shared his love of playing hockey, skiing, golfing, and catch-and-release fishing. For many years he was associated with Ryerson University, first as a student, then as a teacher, and finally as Dean of Applied Arts. John's kindness and devotion to family, friends, and associates enriched our lives and we were blessed to have him among us. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral; cremation has already taken place. The family would be honoured should you wish to make a donation in John's memory to the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, the Momiji Health Care Society, or any charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved