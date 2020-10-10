KITAMURA, JOHN John Kitamura, beloved husband of Ki, passed away on September 30, 2020, just days before celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary. John was the loving father of Kelly (Stephen) and the late Karla, whose passing in 1995 was a devastating loss. He was the proud grandfather of Katherine Bearne and Christopher Bearne, and he never hesitated to praise their many achievements in their scholastic or athletic endeavours. Big brother John is survived by sisters Gail (Tom) and Linda and brother Brian (Lori). He is also survived by nephews and nieces Michael, Dean, Erin (Dwayne), and Jenna (Jeremy), as well as great-nephews and great-nieces Jackson, Elorie, Caitlyn and Maddox. He was predeceased by his parents, Takaaki and Misako, and sister Terrie. He will be dearly missed by his sister-in-law Mary Adachi. An avid sportsman, John enjoyed the camaraderie of his friends who shared his love of playing hockey, skiing, golfing, and catch-and-release fishing. For many years he was associated with Ryerson University, first as a student, then as a teacher, and finally as Dean of Applied Arts. John's kindness and devotion to family, friends, and associates enriched our lives and we were blessed to have him among us. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral; cremation has already taken place. The family would be honoured should you wish to make a donation in John's memory to the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, the Momiji Health Care Society, or any charity of your choice.



