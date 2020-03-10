|
KOKALIARIS, JOHN 1924 - 2020 On Sunday, March 8, 2020, John Kokaliaris passed away peacefully surrounded by his children. Preceded in death 7 months earlier by his cherished wife Christina. John was a devoted husband and family man. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly. We will miss this quiet, gentle giant of a man! Visitation at St. Johns Church on Tuesday, March 10th from 6 to 9 p.m. (1385 Warden Ave.). Funeral service on Wednesday, March 11th at 10 a.m. (St. Johns Church).
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2020