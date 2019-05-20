KOLESAR, JOHN Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care, Oakville at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Olga (nee Krnac) for 70 years. Loving father of Richard and his wife Marija. Much loved grandpa of Lianna Harrington and her husband Matthew. Adoring great-grandpa of Hunter and Emma. Survived by his sisters Anne Egri and Helen Koma. Predeceased by his sister Mary Kolesar. Also missed by his nieces Jeannie (Mike), Linda (Joe), Debbie (Bernie), Peggy (Chris), Diana, Cindy (Dave), and by his nephew Ted (Geraldine). A Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Slovak Church, 5255 Thornwood Dr., Mississauga, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

