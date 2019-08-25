Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN KOULOURAS. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Obituary

KOULOURAS, JOHN Father John Spero Koulouras (ordained Kallinikos), 83, retired Greek Orthodox Priest, All Saints Greek Orthodox Church and Retired Citizenship Judge, Toronto, ON, fell asleep in the Lord on August 22, 2019, after a long life of service to the Church and the People. He is survived by his children, Elaine Weldon (Koulouras), his son, Jason Koulouras, his grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Jonathan and Christopher and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and relatives in the United States and Greece. He was predeceased by his brother, Perry Koulouras and sister, Helen Koulouras, and beloved wife Eudoxia (Dixie) Koulouras. Throughout his life, Father John ("FJ") always kept his eyes on helping people including Laity, Fellow Clergy, the flocks of the Churches he served at, Students at Universities of Athens and of Toronto, and Seneca College, the Youth, Children at Sunday School, prospective Citizens, Convicts, Immigrant Applicants, Physicians, Campers and many more – all as one big family. Born on September 16, 1935, in Hamtramck, MI; FJ was raised in the Orthodox Faith by his parents, immigrants from Greece, Spero and Bessie Koulouras, in Detroit, MI. Among his accomplishments in the academic world, he taught Hebrew, translated writings from English into Greek and Greek into Latin, and taught Russian and Soviet History, Political Science, Folklore and Religion at Seneca College. FJ was ordained as a Deacon in 1959 at Saints Constantine and Helen at 4801 Oakman Boulevard in Detroit by Archbishop Iakovos at the request of Father George Bacopulos. Father John and Eudoxia (Dixie) Koulouras were married in Detroit on March 1, 1959. In 1961, in Detroit, FJ was ordained as a Priest with the spiritual name Kallinikos by Bishop Theodosius, then served at SSCH and moved to Toronto later in 1961. He started at the mother church, St. George, on Bond Street and then along with a small number of families chose to create the first suburban Greek Orthodox Church in Toronto, All Saints Greek Orthodox Church which came to fruition in 1964. FJ served at All Saints for over 40 years and then semi-retired to serve at St. John the Compassionate Mission and subsequently at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. FJ was always present for his parishioners, the people and all the events and life milestones of his parishioners including baptisms, weddings, anniversaries, graduations and funerals. FJ will be remembered for the simple act of being there and putting people first regardless of the time of day or year to help in their hours of need. His life's dedication ranged from Deacon, Priest, Teaching Assistant, Professor, Judge, Farmer, Advocate, Camp Director and Brother to all. The family will receive friends, clergy and family at Saint George's Greek Orthodox Church, 115 Bond Street, Toronto, on Tuesday, August 27th from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Divine Liturgy will be held at 8:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at Saint George's Greek Orthodox Church at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28th. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, Toronto, would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through



