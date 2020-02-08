Home

Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
KUZYK, John February 14, 1947 - February 4, 2020 Sorrowfully passed away, surrounded by his loving family. Loyal husband of 50 years to Olga (nee Pastuch), dedicated Tato of Adrian (Heather), Lesia (Chris) and Laryssa (Mike), and devoted Dido of Jamie, Kalyna, Dawson, Owen and Rose. Born to Petro and Kateryna (nee Lys) and brother of Hanya (Vladyk) and Marika (David). John will be remembered fondly by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. John was legendary: a friend, a gardener, a naturalist, a humanitarian. He showed a profound love and appreciation for all life. John will be missed tremendously by all who knew him, and by his furry, feathered and leafy friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Panakhyda Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy at St. Demetrius Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. Private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Help Us Help Veterans (https://helpushelp.charity/the-veterans) would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
