KYRIAZIS, JOHN Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the cottage on October 13, 2019. Beloved husband to Helen and loving father to Peter (Nektaria), Antonia (Nick), Angelo (Tina). Proud grandfather to Elizabeth, John, Maria, Heleni, John, Eleni, George, Maria. Loving brother of Stella, George and Eleni. John will be missed by his family, koubari and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. He came to Canada from Greece at a young age. He worked hard and was successful in the restaurant business, but his greatest accomplishments was his loving wife, three children, and his eight grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Family and friends will be received at The SCOTT FUNERAL HOME "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL" (420 Dundas St. East, Mississauga) on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. in The Greek Orthodox Church of Prophet Elias (1785 Matheson Blvd., Mississauga) with interment to follow at St. John's Dixie Cemetery in Mississauga. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019