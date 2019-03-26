Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN LANGTRY. View Sign

LANGTRY, JOHN 68 years of age of Georgetown, Ontario, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Georgetown Hospital in Georgetown, Ontario, after a brief battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at the church of St. Alban the Martyr, Glen Williams located in Glen Williams, Ontario, on Friday, March 29th at 2 p.m. with Reverend Aaron Orear officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Georgetown, followed by a reception in the church Hall. Visitation will be at Jones Funeral Home located at 11582 Trafalgar Rd. in Georgetown, on Thursday, March 28th, 7:00-9:00 p.m. John was born in Quebec on June 16, 1950, the only child of John and Barbara Langtry – both predeceased. He was raised in Saint-Lambert where he attended St. Barnabas Anglican Church. John and his parents moved to Georgetown in 1968. They were strong supporters of St. Alban the Martyr Church, which John attended until his death. John was an active participant in St. Alban's Food for Life program. In 2017, John was recipient of the ON (Order of Niagara) award for St. Alban the Martyr from the Niagara Diocese. John attended the University of Waterloo earning a degree in Mathematics in 1974. Following graduation, John had a successful career with Northern Electric, then transferring to Bell Canada from which he retired as Manager, Corporate Engineering in 2006. He was a longtime member of the Masons and a lifetime Amateur Radio operator. Memorial donations may be made to Georgetown Hospital Foundation or to St. Alban the Martyr, Glen Williams.

