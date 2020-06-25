GROVES, JOHN LAURENCE "LAURIE" June 12, 1948 (Manchester, Jamaica) - June 20, 2020 (Markham, Ontario) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John "Laurie" Groves at the age of 72. John entered the kingdom of heaven after a battle with cancer, with his wife by his side and in the comfort of his home early Saturday morning. John was a man full of love for his family and a great friend to many. Husband of 49 years to the love of his life Tonette (nee Lyn). Proud father to Terry (Linda) and Lori-Anne (Ryan). Grandfather to Lannah, Nevenah, Mila and Luka. Son-in-law to Phyllis. John is survived by his loving brothers, sisters and nieces and nephews. He will forever be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, and ability to make anyone feel important and appreciated. John will be missed by his family in Canada, Jamaica and all over the world. His caring nature allowed him to make many good friends during his 30 years at the TTC, as a member of Grace Anglican Church in Markham and genuinely everywhere he went. John's presence will forever be missed by all those who knew him. Due to Covid-19 regulations, a private family service is planned and will be live streamed on Saturday, June 27th. Details will be posted on www.dixongarland.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in John's memory to Grace Anglican Church: https://www. graceanglican.ca/support-grace.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 25, 2020.