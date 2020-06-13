LAVIN, JOHN November 29, 1921 - June 5, 2020 John Lavin, cherished husband of Kathleen and devoted father of nine children, departed from his earthly life on June 5, 2020. He died peacefully at home with family members at his bedside. John lived his ninety-eight years with fidelity to his family, his faith, his nation and his profession. He will be sadly missed. John was born to Mary Halliwell and John Lavin in 1921. They lived in Wigan, Lancashire, UK, where his grandparents had settled after leaving Ireland. Indeed, the population of the town included many descendants of Irish immigrants. John is survived by his sister Arabelle and predeceased by his brothers Walter, Michael and Austin and his sister Mary. Volunteering for the Royal Air Force at the age of 19, he hoped to become a pilot but after a stint teaching gunnery in Rhodesia, his squadron had moved on and subsequently he joined Squadron 454 of the Royal Australian Air Force on the way to theatres of war. He remained with the Australian crew for the duration of his wartime service and made lifelong friends. John's position as an upper-mid-gunner in the Baltimore and Wellington planes was dangerous and with an estimated life span of only nine missions. He flew at least 80 missions from Tunisia, Egypt, the Mediterranean and Greece. He was demobilized in 1946 with the rank of Flight Lieutenant. Like many veterans, John was restless in civilian life and decided to pursue a career in teaching. He met Kathleen - also a veteran - at a teacher's college in Chorley, Lancashire. Both obtained positions in Hull, Yorkshire, UK, Kathleen's hometown and they were married in 1949. In 1954, John, Kathleen and their three small children, sailed to Canada on the RMS Franconia. John began his Canadian teaching career in Sarnia, ON. He was appointed as the Principal of a two-room school in Point Edward but had to teach Grades 1 - 4 and also fulfilled the role of janitor with an additional $500 per annum. This enabled John and Kathleen to put a down payment on a house. In Hull, he had begun a degree in Classics which he completed during the summer at Western University in London, ON. He later earned an M.Ed. at the University of Toronto. In Sarnia, four more children were welcomed into the busy family. John was appointed a School Inspector in 1961 but the move to Toronto was marred by the death of infant daughter Anne-Marie who was a victim of cystic fibrosis about which little was known. John began a long career as an educational leader for the Metropolitan Separate School Board. He served as an Assistant Director in three of the four Metro districts, overseeing many new schools in the surging Metro population. Included was St. Timothy's in North York where the Lavins were a founding family. John's quiet dignity, integrity, compassion and focus on Catholic values informed his professional role and he acted as a mentor to staff, colleagues and numerous teachers. His legacy is the influence he had on teachers and children, still remembered and spoken about. John loved his home in Willowdale where he built several additions to the house and tended his two very fruitful apple trees. In retirement years, he and Kathleen travelled extensively - Sanibel-Captiva in Florida, Israel, Portugal and Australia, for example. The cottage at Farlain Lake near Penetanguishene proved to be a popular place for family gatherings, chats around a firepit, with John enjoying a daily single malt scotch. John's eight surviving children all gave incredible emotional and practical support to both parents during this sad and trying time: Patricia Mary (John), Mich?le Maria (Don), Peter Damian (Judith), Shelagh Mary (Shane), Aileen Rosemary (Stephen), Mary Eleanor (Skip), John Paul (Isolina) and Jane Frances Mary (Don). Grandchildren, now adults, deserve to be mentioned for their support and compassion during John's late-life dementia - Melanie, Katie, Andrew and Sheila; Kerry, Luke, Jesse, Caitlin, Skye and Brittany; Madeleine and Alice; Sebastian; Heather, Christopher and Michael; and Olivia-Rose and Marie Anne-Sophie. We should also include our oldest great-grandchild Olivia Marie, now a university student. We offer our sincere gratitude to Dr. Eva Seto, John's regular physician and the palliative care team at The Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at Mount Sinai Hospital, in particular Dr. Albert J. Kirshen and nurse Steve Vickers whose care for John was exceptional and comforting. We also want to thank Fr. Daren Bryk, CC of St. Timothy's parish for his visits and spiritual direction. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Mustard Seed (Fontbonne Ministries) or Food for the Hungry (fh.org). A private family funeral has been held. A memorial Mass and a celebration of John's life will be held later. Memorial condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.