LEADBETTER, JOHN On November 11, 2019, John Charles Leadbetter of Markham, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. John was the devoted partner of Joan and caring parent to Richard and his wife Mary-Lynn, Lisa and her husband Dave and Amy and her husband Grant. John is survived by his mother Muriel and his brothers Paul, Thomas and his wife Denise and Mark and his wife Roseanne. John was the adoring, devoted and proud grandfather of William, Teghan, Shelby, Robert, Shae-Lynn, Brooklin, Hamish, Andrew, Hazel, Marley and Christiana and he was the beloved uncle of Antwon. Like his father Charles (Chuck) and their forefathers before them, John operated Leadbetter's Meats on Main Street, Markham for many decades. In later years, John, in semi-retirement, moved his business to Stouffville where he established the very successful Leadbetter Family Meats and Catering. John will be fondly remembered, wearing his bright white apron and even brighter smile, by innumerable loyal customers whom he held very dear and he will be deeply missed by friends and family. Friends will be received at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. North (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Sunday, November 17th from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Grace Anglican Church, 19 Parkway Ave., Markham L3P 2E9, on Monday, November 18th at 3 p.m. Reception will follow. Donations may be made to the Stouffville Food Bank.

