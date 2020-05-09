JOHN LEE SOMERSET
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOMERSET, JOHN LEE Born in Kitchener, longtime Mississauga resident, John Somerset passed away, on May 3, 2020, at the ripe age of 80. Husband of Susan for 54 years. Dad to Kerry, Jill and Jay. Father-in-law to Todd, Greg and Siobhan. Papa to Mackenzie, Elliott, Carter, Emma, Ben, Henry and Ferris. John was loved by many and will be missed deeply. Remembered for his quiet humour and kindness, John enjoyed reading - in his chair, sipping a scotch with classical music on the stereo -almost as much as he did lending books. "I'm the luckiest man alive," he'd say whenever someone asked about his family or friends, of which he had many. To him, this is what mattered most. a celebration of life will follow. We love you, John.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 9, 2020
We returned from our honeymoon to get to the Somerset wedding and from that moment on....three children for each of us, visits between Mississauga, Buffalo, Pt. Jefferson (still feel badly about forgetting Jill at the beach), Seattle and Hayden Lake; boating in Desolation Sound...all while discussing most important things with John late, late into the night after just one more before we call it a night. Children married, grandchildren born, John was never more right...a very lucky man. Johns legacy surrounds him, a truly marvelous family. You did well, John
John Coulter
Family
May 9, 2020
So happy to have known John during my many years working at Dixie Rd. Medical. John was so appreciative for every little thing done for him and always had a smile. Condolences to Sue and her family. Rest in Peace John.
bertha anstey
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Thinking of all of the Somerset family at this sad time. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jane Woodward Michalak
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved