SUTTON, JOHN LEIGHTON In his 77th year, John Leighton Sutton passed peacefully in the early hours of Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by family in a room filled to the brim with love. A father to John, Anne-Marie and Michael, John was also a beloved sibling, uncle, grandfather and friend to many. He was a family man, the life of the party, the voice of reason, the belly in the laugh of all those in his presence. Friends are invited to pay their respects at John's church service at All Saints Kingsway Church in Etobicoke on Saturday, April 27th at 1 p.m. If you would like to make a donation in support of John's family, please contact Anne-Marie at [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019