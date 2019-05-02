Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN LEONARD MacDONALD. View Sign Obituary

MacDONALD, JOHN LEONARD On April 26, 2019, Leonard died in Toronto, at the age of 83. He was the youngest of the ten children of Jack Pius and Jeanette MacDonald of Mount Stewart, Prince Edward Island. As a young man, Leonard came to Toronto where he worked at the Toronto Star until he retired. Fiercely independent, firm in his beliefs, well-read and fully engaged in current events, Leonard did what he wanted, which included summers in PEI, trout fishing in his secret spots, very long walks, playing cards, feeding foxes and weekly trips to the St. Lawrence Market. Leonard is remembered dearly by Eileen Gillis of Charlottetown, the last surviving sibling of their family and his many nieces and nephews and their families. His other siblings, now deceased, were Pius, Helen Driscoll, Boyd, Howard, Marion McLaughlin, Ronald ("Foncie"), Charles and Estelle Fisher. There will be a celebration of Leonard's life in Prince Edward Island later this summer. He will be buried with his family, the MacDonalds of Allisary, at St. Andrew's Cemetery in PEI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of St. Andrew's Chapel (PO Box 1864, Charlottetown, PEI, C1A 7N5), or the charity of your choice.

Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close