PENNER Ph.D, JOHN LEONARD Microbiologist, U of T Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital in his 91st year. John will be deeply missed by his family. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Andrew's Maple Cross Presbyterian Church, 1 Caroline St. W., in Creemore, followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Scarborough at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to E3 Community Services would be appreciated. Friends may visit John's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 15, 2019