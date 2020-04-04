|
HARCUS, DR. JOHN LESLIE December 6, 1942 - March 21, 2020 After a long and courageous battle with cancer, John passed away peacefully at his home on March 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife and lifelong partner Trudy Harcus, son Shaun Harcus, daughter Tara Leong and grandchildren: Madelynn, Keith, Zachary, Paul and Anthony, all in the Toronto area. He is also survived by sister Jane Turner (Winnipeg) and brothers Thomas Harcus (Winnipeg) and David Harcus (Stonewall, MB). Over the past year and a half, John was very appreciative of the efforts of his medical oncologist, Dr. Daniel Robson at North York General Hospital in Toronto to extend his quality of life. Throughout 2019 he was able to enjoy the things he liked best about the changing seasons – the birds and wildlife on his deck and in the ravine behind his house. He and his family were so grateful that he lived long enough to hear the first robin's song in the spring of 2020. John was born and grew up in a farming community near Stonewall, MB. After graduating from high school, he enrolled at the University of Manitoba where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and then a Master's degree in Entomology. Upon completion of his Master's degree, he was received as a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Toronto to study what he loved most – birds and their behaviours and vocalizations. After receiving his Ph.D. designation in the spring of 1973, he was invited to pursue a post-doctoral research project at the Sir Percy Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology in Cape Town, South Africa. He and his young family moved to South Africa for four years, during which time John pursued his research into the complex song of birds in South Africa. During this period his research into bird song was recognized and published scholarly journals. When he and his family returned to Canada in 1976, he was offered a post with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and rose to become Senior Biologist in charge of all migratory birds in the province of Ontario. One accomplishment of which he was particularly proud was the reintroduction of wild turkeys back into Ontario John was a unique individual with wide-ranging interests from science to philosophy, sports to poetry. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family and friends for his wit, scientific curiosity and his overall caring for humanity, animals and the environment. In John's memory, donations can be made to the Nature Conservancy of Canada or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. "Fly with the birds", John.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020