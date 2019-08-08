Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN LIAGAKIS. View Sign Obituary

JOHN LIAGAKIS With great sorrow, the family of our greatly loved John (Ioannis) Liagakis, 82, announces his passing on Saturday, August 3, 2019. John died, peacefully at home and with great dignity, as he had lived, with his family at his side. John was born on October 10, 1936, to Constantinos and Sophia, in Metohi, Evia, Greece. He was appointed as Archon, Referentarios (Liaison Officer), by the Greek Orthodox Ecumenichal Patriarchate in Constantinople and awarded the Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. John was a founding member of the Greek Orthodox Church of Saints Panteleimon, Anna & Paraskevin in Markham, where he dedicated 40 years, not only to building the Church, but to the service of the Greek Communty in Markham John is survived by his wife, Theodora (Dora), his daughter Effie, his grandson, Elias, his sister-in-law Antigone, his brothers Nikos and Louizos, his sister Eleni, as well as his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews, both here and in Greece. John was loved and admired by all who knew him, and will be remembered for his unfailing devotion to his family and to the Church, his deep faith, his humour and his generous nature. Visitation will be held at Saints Panteleimon, Anna and Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, 11323 Warden Ave., Markham, on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10th at 10 a.m., at St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, 11323 Warden Ave., in Markham. For additional information and online condolences, please visit https://www.arbormemorial.ca/highland-markham/obituaries/john-liagakis/37282/. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, where John devoted so much of his time and effort. JOHN LIAGAKIS With great sorrow, the family of our greatly loved John (Ioannis) Liagakis, 82, announces his passing on Saturday, August 3, 2019. John died, peacefully at home and with great dignity, as he had lived, with his family at his side. John was born on October 10, 1936, to Constantinos and Sophia, in Metohi, Evia, Greece. He was appointed as Archon, Referentarios (Liaison Officer), by the Greek Orthodox Ecumenichal Patriarchate in Constantinople and awarded the Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. John was a founding member of the Greek Orthodox Church of Saints Panteleimon, Anna & Paraskevin in Markham, where he dedicated 40 years, not only to building the Church, but to the service of the Greek Communty in Markham John is survived by his wife, Theodora (Dora), his daughter Effie, his grandson, Elias, his sister-in-law Antigone, his brothers Nikos and Louizos, his sister Eleni, as well as his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews, both here and in Greece. John was loved and admired by all who knew him, and will be remembered for his unfailing devotion to his family and to the Church, his deep faith, his humour and his generous nature. Visitation will be held at Saints Panteleimon, Anna and Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, 11323 Warden Ave., Markham, on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10th at 10 a.m., at St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, 11323 Warden Ave., in Markham. For additional information and online condolences, please visit https://www.arbormemorial.ca/highland-markham/obituaries/john-liagakis/37282/. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, where John devoted so much of his time and effort. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close