JOHN LIONTIS Obituary
August 21, 1928 - January 3, 2020 Beloved husband of Athinoula (nee Sotirakos) and loving father of Diamando and Linda. He will be remembered for his strong faith, love of family and friends, kindness, generosity and passion for gardening. John will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and cousins, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. From 1977 to 1994, he was the proprietor of North King Restaurant. Visitation will be held at Turner & Porter, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Monday from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 136 Sorauren Ave., Toronto, on Tuesday, January 7th at 1 p.m. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020
