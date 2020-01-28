|
BOLTON, JOHN LLOYD Of Belleville, and formerly Toronto, at the Belleville General Hospital, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in his 90th year. Son of the late Roy and Florence Bolton (nee Whiteley). Beloved husband of Rosemary Bolton (nee Shaver). Loving father of Bryan Bolton (Gerrie), of Stouffville, John Bolton (Carol), of Richmond Hill, and Norman Bolton (Elaine), of Innisfil. Loved by his grandchildren Ryan, Scott, Julie, Michael, Zachary, and great-granddaughter Violet. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Dorothy, Doug, Peter, Owen, and the late Bruce, and great-nieces Christine, Cindy and Jenny and great-nephew Peter. Friends may call at the Burke Funeral Home (613-968-6968), 150 Church Street, Belleville, on Wednesday, January 29th, from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Cornerstone Community Church, 5103 Highway 62, South Belleville, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor David J. Jones officiating. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Corbyville. If desired, donations may be made to Cornerstone Community Church. Online condolences at www.burkefuneral.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020