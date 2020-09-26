1/
JOHN LOCKYER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOCKYER, JOHN It is with profound sadness that we advise of the passing of our brother John Lockyer, in his 68th year, on Monday, September 21, 2020. There was never an individual who fought harder, endured more, and still continued on. John loved his family, his friends, and co-workers. Grumpy, as he referred to himself, was in actuality one of God's truly gentle people. He will be missed by his sister Suzanne Green (Gary), brother James (Kathryn), and sister Pati Williams (David), as well as his many nieces and nephews, Rebecca (Lauchie), Adam (Caitlin), Margaret, Hannah, Jeffrey (Rebecca), Colin, Heather, and his great-niece Arya. The Lockyer Family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Caressant Care Woodstock for their kindness and support on John's final journey. Cremation has taken place. There will be a family interment with a Celebration of Life at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada or the charity of one's choice and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock (519-539-0004). Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed at www.brockandvisser.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brock & Visser Funeral Home
845 Devonshire Ave
Woodstock, ON N4S 8Z4
519-539-0004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brock & Visser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved