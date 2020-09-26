LOCKYER, JOHN It is with profound sadness that we advise of the passing of our brother John Lockyer, in his 68th year, on Monday, September 21, 2020. There was never an individual who fought harder, endured more, and still continued on. John loved his family, his friends, and co-workers. Grumpy, as he referred to himself, was in actuality one of God's truly gentle people. He will be missed by his sister Suzanne Green (Gary), brother James (Kathryn), and sister Pati Williams (David), as well as his many nieces and nephews, Rebecca (Lauchie), Adam (Caitlin), Margaret, Hannah, Jeffrey (Rebecca), Colin, Heather, and his great-niece Arya. The Lockyer Family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Caressant Care Woodstock for their kindness and support on John's final journey. Cremation has taken place. There will be a family interment with a Celebration of Life at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada or the charity of one's choice and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock (519-539-0004). Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed at www.brockandvisser.com