JOHN LOUIS (JACK) LUDY

Obituary

LUDY, JOHN LOUIS (JACK) Peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord and Saviour on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in St. Catharines, Ontario, in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Irene (Guiney) and loving father of their daughters, Kathleen, Virginia (Jamie Needler) and Elizabeth. Loved and cherished by his grandchildren, Jason, Alison, Jacqueline Irene (Drew Redden), Brittney and Patrick. Survived by his loving wife of nineteen years, Phyllis (Ostrander). Missed and fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts and always remembered for his courage, strength,and honour. A celebration of life will be hosted on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., Bendale Bible Chapel, 330 Bellamy Road North, Scarborough, Ontario M1H 1E8.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 5, 2019
