LOYND, JOHN 1945 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John H. Loynd. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Passed away after lengthy battle with COPD at Trillium Hospital in Mississauga, on April 24, 2020, at 75 years of age. John is survived by his wife Tina and two devoted children, John (Katherine) Jennifer (Josh Harrison). John was born and raised in Toronto and was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Helen. John was a very special grandfather and leaves behind his grandchildren, whom he was so very proud of: Rylie, Taylor, Carson and Ainsley. John was a wonderful, caring, supportive father, husband, and grandfather who had a passion for sports and coached football for 25 years. The Panther coaching staff is together again! For those who wish, donations may be made to COPD Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. In light of the current emergency situation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be made through the memorial web page at www.glenoaks.ca. We will miss you dearly.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2020.
