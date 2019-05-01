Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Lucien ROSSETTI Jr.. View Sign Service Information Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama 8190 Dixie Road Brampton , ON L6T5N9 (905)-456-8190 Obituary

ROSSETTI JR., John Lucien It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Lucien Rossetti Jr., peacefully at the Brampton Civic Hospital, at the age of 93. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years Estelle (nee Crosskill), son John (Katherine), daughter Susan (John), grandchildren Christina (Fred), Jennifer (Joe), John (Caroline) and Michael (Alexa), along with great-grandchildren Julien and Penelope. John was born in Balboa, in the US Canal Zone of Panama, where he lived until joining the US Navy during World War II. He met his wife Estelle during a family vacation in Bayside, Maine. John and Estelle were married in December, 1950 in Portland, Oregon where John began a lengthy career with Jacuzzi Pumps, eventually becoming its General Sales Manager in Canada. In his later years, he opened the first Canadian offices of Grundfos Pumps, retiring as a Vice President. John loved airplanes and built flying models from a young age. He eventually advanced to radio-controlled aircraft, which he built and flew late into his eighties. He was an avid member of the Bramalea Radio Control Flyers Club, making many lifelong friends. The family would like to offer thanks to the many caregivers who worked hard to keep him healthy and comfortable in his later years. Special thanks to Dr. John Kim of Princess Margaret Hospital and to Dr. Naheed Dosani and the Palliative Care Team at the Brampton Civic Hospital. Friends may call at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre, 8190 Dixie Road, Bramalea, on Saturday, May 4, 2019. There will be a brief memorial visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or the William Osler Health System Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunity



