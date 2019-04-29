GORDON, JOHN LUND Peacefully at his home in Pefferlaw, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the age of 63 years. John Gordon, beloved son of Marian Gordon-King and her husband Frank J. King of Willow Beach. Predeceased by his father Ronald H. Gordon. Dear brother of Ross Gordon and his wife Yolande of Willow Beach and Lori Ann Shannon and her husband Dale of Minden. Fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation from 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations to SickKids Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 29, 2019