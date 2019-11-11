WARRINER, JOHN M. "JACK" Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7 2019, in his home at Parkview Village, Stouffville in his 92nd year. Predeceased by Patricia his loving wife of 65 years, sister Laura Elsby and great-granddaughter Stella Payne. Dear father of Valerie of Cumberland House, SK, Michael (Collette) of Sunderland, Edward (Catherine) of Sunderland and Charles (Bonnie) of Stouffville. Loved grandfather of Luke (Erin), Nicole (Dave), Ruth (Micah), Jordan (Katie), Martha (Phil), Tara, and 11 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street North (Markham Road), Markham, on Wednesday, November 13th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Celebration of life will take place at Markham Missionary Church, 5438 Major Mackenzie Drive, Markham, on Thursday at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Canadian Food Grains Bank would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019