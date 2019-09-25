HALL, JOHN MacDONALD Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Humber River Hospital, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Reta for 66 years. Loving father of Donald (Pamela), Jennifer (Joe Cooper), Susan and the late Sherry Ann (2003). Cherished Grandpa of Frances (Marcus Brunnmeier) and Taylor (Kristina Sweatman). Predeceased by his sister Ann and brother Alexander. He will be greatly missed by his cousin Doug Hall, extended family, church family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Avenue), Weston, on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Friday at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019