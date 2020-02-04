|
MacKAY, JOHN We announce the passing of our father John MacKay, on January 28, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved husband to Sheila (deceased), loving father of Stephanie and Allison (Ken) and proud grandfather of Claire and Neil. Brother to Anne (Jim), Cathy (deceased) and Mary (deceased). John worked for over 45 years at the General Motors plant in Oshawa. Upon his retirement, he was a member of the Scarborough Village Art program for many years as well as the Port Union Seniors' Centre and art program. He was an active member of the gardening group in his condominium and had many other interests. He enjoyed taking drives to Port Perry, Fenelon Falls and the McMichael Gallery in Kleinberg. He will be missed. Friends are invited to call at the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, Ontario, on Thursday, February 6th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, John would have appreciated donations to Scarborough Arts or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020