MACKAY, JOHN "DENNIS" Peacefully on November 3, 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved husband to Wilma. Loving father to John (Patricia) and the late Sandra (Randy). Devoted grandfather to Juliana (Jason) and adored great-grandfather of Noah, Lilah, Abby, and Owen. Dennis will forever be in the hearts of those who loved him. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Glendale Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice in Dennis's name would be appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store