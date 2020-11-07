1/1
JOHN "DENNIS" MACKAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MACKAY, JOHN "DENNIS" Peacefully on November 3, 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved husband to Wilma. Loving father to John (Patricia) and the late Sandra (Randy). Devoted grandfather to Juliana (Jason) and adored great-grandfather of Noah, Lilah, Abby, and Owen. Dennis will forever be in the hearts of those who loved him. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Glendale Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice in Dennis's name would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved