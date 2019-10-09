CARTER, JOHN MARSHALL "JACK" WWII veteran Major Jack Carter (18th Royal Garhwal Rifles, Indian Army), 98, passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on October 6, 2019. Born in Tientsin, China, to British expatriates, Jack attended boarding school at Chefoo (1931-1934) and the St. Louis College in Tientsin (1935-1937). Jack went on to serve in WWII (1941-1946) before settling in Canada, attending Queens University (B. Comm 1951) and joining Ford Motor Company, where he worked until his retirement. Jack was the beloved patriarch of the Carter family. A devoted husband to Ruth (Switzer) for 70 years and loving father to Virginia (Imants Udris), Ian (Elizabeth Mitchell) and Jennifer (Neil Matson). Proud grandfather to Bryan Udris (Amanda Judd), Stacy Udris (1981- 2001); Andrew, Heather and Owen Carter; Livvy and Brady Matson. One of Jack's most impressive accomplishments was authoring a book about his early days in China while recovering from a severe stroke in 2000. He will be fondly and lovingly remembered as one of the nicest men people ever met and as a legacy, that is one that he would be very proud of. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a future date and in lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019