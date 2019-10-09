Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MARSHALL "JACK" CARTER. View Sign Service Information Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville 64 Lakeshore Road West Oakville , ON L6K 1E1 (905)-844-2600 Obituary

CARTER, JOHN MARSHALL "JACK" WWII veteran Major Jack Carter (18th Royal Garhwal Rifles, Indian Army), 98, passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on October 6, 2019. Born in Tientsin, China, to British expatriates, Jack attended boarding school at Chefoo (1931-1934) and the St. Louis College in Tientsin (1935-1937). Jack went on to serve in WWII (1941-1946) before settling in Canada, attending Queens University (B. Comm 1951) and joining Ford Motor Company, where he worked until his retirement. Jack was the beloved patriarch of the Carter family. A devoted husband to Ruth (Switzer) for 70 years and loving father to Virginia (Imants Udris), Ian (Elizabeth Mitchell) and Jennifer (Neil Matson). Proud grandfather to Bryan Udris (Amanda Judd), Stacy Udris (1981- 2001); Andrew, Heather and Owen Carter; Livvy and Brady Matson. One of Jack's most impressive accomplishments was authoring a book about his early days in China while recovering from a severe stroke in 2000. He will be fondly and lovingly remembered as one of the nicest men people ever met and as a legacy, that is one that he would be very proud of. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a future date and in lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated by his family. Online condolences at

CARTER, JOHN MARSHALL "JACK" WWII veteran Major Jack Carter (18th Royal Garhwal Rifles, Indian Army), 98, passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on October 6, 2019. Born in Tientsin, China, to British expatriates, Jack attended boarding school at Chefoo (1931-1934) and the St. Louis College in Tientsin (1935-1937). Jack went on to serve in WWII (1941-1946) before settling in Canada, attending Queens University (B. Comm 1951) and joining Ford Motor Company, where he worked until his retirement. Jack was the beloved patriarch of the Carter family. A devoted husband to Ruth (Switzer) for 70 years and loving father to Virginia (Imants Udris), Ian (Elizabeth Mitchell) and Jennifer (Neil Matson). Proud grandfather to Bryan Udris (Amanda Judd), Stacy Udris (1981- 2001); Andrew, Heather and Owen Carter; Livvy and Brady Matson. One of Jack's most impressive accomplishments was authoring a book about his early days in China while recovering from a severe stroke in 2000. He will be fondly and lovingly remembered as one of the nicest men people ever met and as a legacy, that is one that he would be very proud of. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a future date and in lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close