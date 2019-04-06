Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MARSHALL JACKSON. View Sign

JACKSON, JOHN MARSHALL John Marshall Jackson (Marshall) born in Toronto, July 17 1930, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 peacefully in his home surrounded by those who loved him. Beloved husband of Elaine Jackson (nee Mitchell) and father to Beverly Labbate (Mario) and Karen Tarantino (John), grandfather to Stephanie, Brittany, Kaitlyn and Zachary. During his life, Marshall held several management positions with CENCO, LECO Corporation, Multi-Path and Marmak. His love for life and work offered him the opportunity to travel the world including, Australia, Europe, Mexico and North America. Marshall retired at the age of 81 and spent the remaining years with his wife Elaine, cruising the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and visiting Europe. He found joy and peace observing the simple things in life like the sunset on the Douro River in Portugal, the country side of Ireland, and dining along the Rhine River in Germany. We wish to thank Dr. Salvo, the staff at Dorothy Ley Hospice and all those who had a part in his care. Marshall will be missed by family, friends and those who share the same hope found in Revelation 21:3-4.

