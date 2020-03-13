Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Glebe Road United Church
20 Glebe Road East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN MAXWELL STEWART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN MAXWELL STEWART Obituary
STEWART, JOHN MAXWELL It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart we announce the passing of John at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on Wednesday, March 11, 2010. John was predeceased by his wife, Enid Stewart (nee Pitter), daughter, Monica Lynne Stewart, sister, Effie Johnston and parents, Janet and John. He is survived by his loving daughter, Barbra, granddaughters, Tracy Simmons (Rob), Kyla (Brent) Duguay, great-grandchildren, Declan and Sydney, and niece, Linda Johnston. John was a proud member of the Masonic Alpha-Tuscan Lodge for over 65 years, a member of Glebe Road United Church for over 60 years, and a volunteer at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for 25 years. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) on Friday, March 13th from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A service will be held in Glebe Road United Church, 20 Glebe Road East on Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception at the Church following the interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -