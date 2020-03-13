|
STEWART, JOHN MAXWELL It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart we announce the passing of John at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on Wednesday, March 11, 2010. John was predeceased by his wife, Enid Stewart (nee Pitter), daughter, Monica Lynne Stewart, sister, Effie Johnston and parents, Janet and John. He is survived by his loving daughter, Barbra, granddaughters, Tracy Simmons (Rob), Kyla (Brent) Duguay, great-grandchildren, Declan and Sydney, and niece, Linda Johnston. John was a proud member of the Masonic Alpha-Tuscan Lodge for over 65 years, a member of Glebe Road United Church for over 60 years, and a volunteer at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for 25 years. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) on Friday, March 13th from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A service will be held in Glebe Road United Church, 20 Glebe Road East on Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception at the Church following the interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020